Surrey Board of Trade Focuses on Millennial Employee Attraction and Retention

The Surrey Board of Trade will be focusing on what employers need to do to improve their retention rate — especially related to millennial talent — and build a culture of engaged, motivated and healthy employees on Friday, November 24 from 7:30-9:30am at the Guildford Golf & Country Club (7929-152 Street) at the Surrey Hot Topic Dialogue on Millennials: Attracting the Best and Brightest Talent.

Attendees will receive an insight on how to maximize their talent acquisition efforts. They will hear from panelists:

Tracey Arnish – Chief People Officer, Coast Capital Savings

Dan Bregg – President, Buy-Low Foods

Rocky Ozaki – Vice-President, Community, BC Tech Association

Craig Crawford – Vice President, Operations, BC Housing

Bill Roche – Founder and President, PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs

To register for this Surrey Hot Topic Dialogue, please go to www.businessinsurrey.com or call the Surrey Board of Trade at 604-581-7130.