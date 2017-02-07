Metro Vancouver’s drayage industry unites to deliver strong message to provincial and federal governments

THIS is the first time in history that licensed companies, organized labour and independent operators have come together to warn the provincial and federal governments, both of whom are signatories to the Joint Action Plan that ended the strike of 2014, of a major disruption if things don’t change.

The United Truckers Association (“UTA”), the BC Drayage Association and Unifor allege that they have been encountering illegal practices, a lack of enforcement, and no chain of accountability.

They say that an “understaffed and dismissive” Office of the BC Container Trucking Commissioner (“OBCCTC”) has allowed many of the same issues that caused the last labour disruption to continue, including:

* Licensed companies breaking the law by not paying the rates legislated in the BC Container Trucking Act and Regulation (backed up by paystubs that have been ignored by the OBCCTC)

* Extreme waiting times without any explanation, and no waiting time compensation being paid out due to abandonment by government of the terms agreed to in the Joint Action Plan;

* An overly-regulated and broken supply management system of licensed tags that treats drivers like indentured slaves, and cripples companies from managing their businesses appropriately;

* A complicated and non-responsive system of accountability between the OBCCTC, the Port of Vancouver and terminals that leaves all involved in the industry unable to conduct business effectively;

* Bribes, deliberate withholding of pay, and threats are still rampant throughout the local drayage sector, and due to a lack of staff and a hesitation to properly enforce the law as written, the OBCCTC is unable and unwilling to act.

Numerous attempts by all three parties have been met with indifference and platitudes by both levels of government, the OBCCTC and the Port of Vancouver, said Gagan Singh, spokesperson for the UTA.

“This press conference [held on Tuesday] will determine the future of the UTA, and begin the fight for the survival of independent operators in BC,” said Gagan Singh.

“All of us have written emails and letters, sat in meetings with all levels of jurisdiction control, and contacted our local elected representatives for the past two years, and nothing has worked. If the governments who signed the Joint Action Plan continue to ignore these issues without any action, I fear for the future of the Metro Vancouver drayage industry.”

The UTA, BC Drayage Association and Unifor said that the press conference was a last resort attempt to get the attention of the regulators. With dozens of companies struggling to get by, and hundreds of drivers not able to meet their monthly truck payments, something needs to change to prevent a disastrous result for the industry, the BC economy and the Pacific Gateway.

With a provincial election just months away, and thousands of drayage participants ready to make their voices heard, this press conference would serve as a loud message to the politicians that they won’t be able to hide from the consequences of their lack of action, said Singh.

He added: “Those who try to avoid our issues will do so at risk of their own electoral chances because people across the industry are ready to make their voices heard by any means necessary.”