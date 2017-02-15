Metro Vancouver transit operators angry and saddened by fatal attack on Winnipeg bus driver, assault on Kelowna bus driver: Unifor Local 111

METRO Vancouver transit operators are angry and saddened by the fatal attack on a Winnipeg bus driver on Tuesday and an assault on a Kelowna bus driver while the vehicle was moving on Monday, says Unifor Local 111 – the union representing over 3,600 transit operators.

Metro Vancouver transit operators will be putting black ribbons on their buses Thursday to honour the memory of Irvine Jubal Fraser, the 58-year-old Winnipeg bus driver who died Tuesday after being stabbed at the end of his route by a rider who has been charged with second-degree murder.

“Our members are very angry, shocked and saddened at this fatal attack – it reminds all of us how dangerous driving a public transit bus can be – and why we need to keep improving protection for transit operators,” said Unifor Local 111 President Steve Sutherland. “The Kelowna assault is also particularly concerning because the bus was in motion and an accident could have had terrible consequences.”

Sutherland said Unifor Local 111 and Coast Mountain Bus Company, a subsidiary of TransLink, have taken a number of steps to strengthen safety for bus drivers after violent attacks spiked into the hundreds per year in the mid-2000s. Among the measures:

* Protective plexiglass shields are being tested on buses currently

* In 2013, transit unions and employers joined together to boost the potential reward for information leading to the conviction of violent attackers of bus drivers to $15,000

* Unifor and other unions convinced the federal government to change to Criminal Code to allow tougher sentencing for criminal assaults on transit operators

Sutherland said while these steps are all important, there is still much more to be done and too many assaults continue on transit operators.

“This tragedy in Winnipeg has to be a wake up call for transit authorities, police and government that transit operators need far better protection as they serve the public in one of our most important services,” Sutherland said. “Surely no driver should go to work fearing a fatal attack could happen on their route or a rider could assault them while the vehicle is in motion, risking the lives of dozens of people?”