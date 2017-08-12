METRO Vancouver has ended the Air Quality Advisory that was in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Regional District since Tuesday, August 1. The advisory was due to elevated concentrations of fine particulate matter throughout most of the region from wildfires in the Interior of B.C., and for periods of time, elevated concentrations of ground level ozone in eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Air quality throughout the region has now improved as a result of a change in the weather pattern.

Note that forest fires in areas outside our region remain active. If smoke from these fires causes air quality to deteriorate again, another air quality advisory may be initiated.

Metro Vancouver works in cooperation with Environment and Climate Change Canada, Fraser Valley Regional District and B.C. Ministry of Environment to look after air quality.

Information about real-time air quality readings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley communities and potential health impacts can be found at www.airmap.ca and www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/ environment/air-land-water/air .