DELTA: Meditation, Death Cafe, Countdown to Sanctuary Wood and more at the George Mackie Library

Due to its popularity last year, the Mindfulness Meditation Series returns to the George Mackie Library. Come learn the Science of Stress and the Neuroscience of Meditation at two meditation sessions – one on Stress Management and the other on Emotional Intelligence – with Dr. Suman Kollipara.

The first session will be Meditation for Stress Management on Saturday, October 28 from 11 am – 12:30 pm. We all know how physical exercise is at the core of well-being. We take our body to the gym for burning those extra calories, toning the muscles and sweating out toxins. What about taking your brain to the gym? Did you know that chronic stress changes your brain structure and affects your physical and emotional well-being? Meditation is one self-empowerment tool that helps you take the brain to the gym and cleanse it from stress and other mental and emotional toxins that accumulate in our fast-paced lifestyles.

The second session follows a week later with Meditation for Emotional Intelligence on Saturday, November 4 from 11 am – 12:30 pm. Emotions – the foundation of human life – often suffocate us and drain all our energy reserves, taking us on a roller coaster ride. Let’s train our brains to choose our emotions. Did you know that toxic emotions not only affect your relationships, but also change your brain? Meditation is a surfboard that helps you ride the waves of emotions with ease to nurture enriching relationships and for peak performance in all aspects of life.

Both sessions will offer you some tools and techniques of Self Compassion Healing Meditation that you’ll be able to take home to exercise your brain and create positive emotions.

Another popular program making its debut in North Delta is Death Café on Wednesday, November 1, 6:45 pm – 8:45 pm. There will be cake! Come, be ready to talk or listen about death, but other than cake and death, there are no expectations. All beliefs will be honoured and no agenda will be forced upon you; just open, welcoming, honest conversations about the one thing we will all experience one day. All are welcome, at no cost. Lara McIntyre is a local registered professional counsellor and life coach excited to facilitate this organic conversation about death and dying. “Let’s bring light into a topic often left in the shadows of our culture, and so more light to this (finite) life!”

Would you like to make Remembrance Day more personal? Be touched by the story of Sidney Rich, a young Ladner soldier who fought in the First World War. This documentary, Countdown to Sanctuary Wood, produced by local filmmakers Cliff Capriani and Kathy Cuthbert will be viewed on Saturday, November 4 from 2 pm – 3:30 pm in the George Mackie Library meeting room.

What’s happening at the George Mackie Library during the week of October 29 – November 4, 2017

Babytime

Thursdays until December 7, 10:30 am – 11 am

Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills – enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies AND caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

Parent Time (formerly BabyDaze)

Thursdays until December 7, 11 am – 11:30 am

Relax and mingle after the fun, social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. A Public Health Nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

Storytime

Tuesdays until December 5, 10:30 am – 11 am

Fridays until December 8, 10:30 am – 11 am (except Apr 14)

Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime! Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 – 6 years.

LEGO® Club

Thursdays unitl December 7, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Love LEGO®? We provide the LEGO®, you bring your imagination! Come play, create, and experiment. LEGO® Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

Wind Down to Bedtime Storytime (Pyjama Storytime Plus)

Thursdays until November 30, 7 pm – 7:30 pm

Is your child ready for bed? Not until they wind down at storytime! Join us every Thursday night for specially chosen bedtime stories, breathing exercises, songs and some sleepy yoga poses. Wear your pajamas and bring your favourite stuffy.

Next Chapter Book Club

Wednesdays until November 29, 1 pm – 2 pm

The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with differing abilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends, and have fun in a relaxed community setting.

Knit & Stitch

Fridays, September 1 – December 29, 2 pm – 4 pm – George Mackie Library

Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques, and good conversation.

Book A Librarian

Learn how to use your tablet, laptop, or eReader to do things online you’ve always wanted to try. These practical hands-on sessions with library staff are designed for anyone with a device they can bring to the library, as well as those wanting to use a library computer. Book your personalized appointment by phone or in person.

COMING SOON!

Book Launch: Amazing Airborne A-Z

Sunday, November 5, 1 pm – 2:30 pm

Immerse yourself in the Stevens’ amazing airborne world! Illustrator Dave Stevens and author Diane Reid Stevens created this alphabet book with young children in mind, by introducing them to some of British Columbia’s unusual flying creatures. The pictures are how a child might imagin these creatures the first time they hear their names. For example, the kissing bug is shown with big lips and the queen bee wears a crown. At the bottom of each page is a realistic drawing of the creature along with its common name, its Latin name, and some brief information. Copies of Amazing Airborne A – Z will be available for purchase and signing by the author and illustrator.