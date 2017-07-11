SIMON Fraser University (SFU) and Siemens Canada on Tuesday announced a new academic partnership that will provide advanced learning and certification opportunities for engineering students and professionals. Announced at an industry engagement day hosted by SFU in partnership with Siemens and the City of Surrey, the collaboration involves both the introduction of the Siemens Mechatronic Systems Certification Program (SMSCP) at the university’s Surrey campus, and an in-kind grant of sophisticated Siemens PLM software.

Beginning in August 2017, SFU will offer the globally recognized program to qualified students (from all post-secondary institutions) and professionals interested in advancing their skills in automation and manufacturing. Upon completion of the program, participants will obtain mechatronic systems certification directly from Siemens. Mechatronics is the combination of mechanical, electrical and computer engineering integrated to build complex systems ranging from home appliances to automated manufacturing systems. This holistic, hands-on approach to engineering can improve efficiency, productivity and quality and ultimately decrease time to market. Industries that benefit greatly from mechatronics systems include aerospace, materials processing, machine building, automotive, transportation, building technologies and mining.

SFU will also receive an in-kind grant of Siemens PLM software, enabling students in the Faculty of Applied Sciences to use the same software technology in their classrooms that 77,000 customers around the world utilize to design some of today’s most sophisticated products. The grant includes NX software, a leading integrated solution for computer-aided design, manufacturing and engineering, from Siemens’ PLM Software business.

“As Canada’s engaged university, SFU is proud to partner with Siemens, a world leader in high-technology manufacturing,” said Joanne Curry, Vice President External Relations, SFU. “This certification will give program participants a clear advantage as they pursue careers in automation and manufacturing, and will equip them with skills and knowledge to meet the changing needs of industry. We are excited to provide such opportunities for SFU and other B.C. students and professionals.”

SFU is one of only seven Canadian schools to offer the SMSCP courses which will be taught by SFU instructors who are certified professional engineers and have trained at the Siemens Technik Academy in Berlin, Germany. Siemens is the only global industrial company to offer the internationally recognized mechatronics certification program, which in Canada is offered through the Siemens Canada Engineering and Technology Academy based in Oakville, Ontario.

“The skills needed for the future of manufacturing are very different from what is currently required, and that means students need to train today for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Bo Ouyang, Executive Vice President and CFO, Siemens Canada, “We have a great academic partner in Simon Fraser University who believes this as well and together we will help provide students with the technology and training to become leaders of this digital future.”

Applications are currently being accepted for the Level 1 SMSCP courses that will begin in mid-August. The course framework allows students and professionals to continue working or studying full-time while enrolled in the program. More details about SFU’s SMSCP course schedule and application deadlines can be found at mse.sfu.ca/siemens.