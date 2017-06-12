THE community celebrated the opening of Oak Meadows Park on Saturday afternoon last week. This new 4.2 acre park features a unique wetland area, a mature second growth forest grove, as well as park amenities including seating areas, open fields, scenic viewing areas and pathways. In a nod to the rural history of the area, the park’s design evokes the character of hobby farms with the use of rock walls, wood boardwalks and flowering fruit trees.

“Parks are an important component to what makes a neigbourhood welcoming and inclusive. They are an essential component to building healthy, active communities, and improving quality of life,” said Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner. “Oak Meadows Park is one of several new parks that will be completed in the Sunnyside neighbourhood over the next several years for this growing community to enjoy.”

Oak Meadows is a part of the Grandview Ridge Trail, which will connect a cycling and a walking route from 24 Avenue south to 16 Avenue and over to Redwood Park.

“Oak Meadows Park serves a dual purpose: it’s a beautiful natural area for residents to enjoy, and it is also a part of the City’s ‘Greenways Master Plan’, which seeks to link green spaces throughout the city, thereby making cycling and walking viable alternatives to driving,” said Surrey Councillor Bruce Hayne, Chair of the Parks, Recreation and Culture Committee.

Saturday’s grand opening event included park tours and children’s nature-based activities. Oak Meadows Park opening is part of the 20th Annual Surrey Environmental Extravaganza, a series of over 100 free nature programs. For more information visit www.surrey.ca/parks