VANCOUVER Police announced on Wednesday that the victims of Sunday’s double homicide in Vancouver’s West End were 57-year-old Sandra McInnes and 51-year-old Neil Croker, both from Vancouver.

Police said that the investigation is very active and complex. Detectives are continuing to process evidence, including forensic exhibits.

Officers originally took two people into custody who have since been released pending further investigation. The information collected so far suggests that this was a targeted, isolated event and that the general public is not at risk. Officers have been working with building residents to ensure that their safety concerns are being addressed.

Vancouver Police are asking anyone with information about this event or who may have witnessed suspicious activity around 1835 Morton Avenue, from the afternoon of Saturday, July 8 to the early evening of Sunday, July 9, to contact VPD homicide at 604-717-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.