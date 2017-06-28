By Autoreviewman

The Mazda CX-3 is the latest addition to the company’s range of Crossover Utility vehicles. The CX-3 is a subcompact-sized Crossover with a sporty pleasing muscular, stance and nice detailing. I love the low, arcing roofline and aggressive stance. It packs a lot in its short frame with: four-doors, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine developing 146 horsepower, 146 pound-feet of torque and in the top GT model comes standard with all-wheel drive.

Our tester for the week was the top spec GT version in a dynamic Titanium Flash Mica finish paint. The GT came equipped with 18 inch gunmetal finish alloy wheels, push button start, 7-inch color touchscreen display with Mazda Connect, HDMI Commander, rearview camera, power moon roof, front heated seats, leather and Lux suede trimmed upholstery, full LED exterior lighting, navigation system, Bose audio with seven speaker package and climate control. Optional equipment on our CX-3 tester included the Technology Package option at $1,500 that’s included Mazda’s Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) Rear Cross traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), High Beam Control (HBC) and Sirius XM Satellite radio. The base MRSP for our tester came in at $28,995. With options, Freight and PDE. Our tester’s final price cam to $32,390.

The interior of our CX- 3 is wonderfully sporty as Mazda’s usually are. Kudos to some imaginative flair. In terms of interior room, there is space for four in this vehicle, and five people as a squeeze in total. The rear is cozy and features a 60:40 splitting and folding back seat with the rear seat folded, there is 1,484 litres of cargo space in the GT and a rear cargo cover.

On the road, the CX-3 offers decent enough sporty road manners and largely pleasant driving experience. The CX-3’s low weight and well- engineered chassis make good use of the superbly engineered Skyactiv engine. Acceleration is good and the six speed automatic transmission is well matched. To sum up there are very few detectable vices on the CX-3 so far. Back seat room is more suited for two normal sized adults. Value for money is very good and the CX-3 should do very well with its perfect size, fuel-efficient engine and smart model line up

2017 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD. Base MRSP $28,995. Final price with options, Freight and PDE. $32,390.