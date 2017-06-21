By Autoreviewman

The 2017 Mazda CX-3 is a subcompact-sized Crossover with a sporty pleasing muscular, stance and nice detailing. I love the low, arcing roofline and aggressive stance. It packs a lot in its short frame with: four-doors, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine developing 146 horsepower, 146 pound-feet of torque and in the top GT model, comes standard with all-wheel drive.

Our tester for the week was the top spec 2017 Mazda CX-3 GT version in a dynamic Titanium Flash Mica finish paint. Optional equipment on our CX-3 tester included the Technology Package option at $1,500 that’s included Mazda’s Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) Rear Cross traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), High Beam Control (HBC) and Sirius XM Satellite radio. The base MRSP for our tester came in at $28,995. With options, Freight and PDE. Our tester’s final price cam to $32,390.

The interior of our CX- 3 is wonderfully sporty as Mazda’s usually are. Kudos to some imaginative flair. The dash features a strong design theme with “Mazda’s Head-up Cockpit” that places the gauges, information displays and controls in an ergonomically functional arrangement. The neat head-up display is also well-though out, and the seven-inch touchscreen mounted at the top of the centre stack also displays controls certain navigation and audio functions. The rear is cozy and features a 60:40 splitting and folding back seat with the rear seat folded, there is 1,484 litres of cargo space in the GT and a rear cargo cover.

On the road, the CX-3 offers decent enough sporty road manners and largely pleasant driving experience. The CX-3s small footprint and responsive steering also make it a pleasure to drive in urban areas and also out on country roads where it makes short work of curves and winding lanes. To sum up there are very few detectable vices on the CX-3 so far. Back seat room does get cramped if you have long legged occupants up front and three people in the back is a tight fit if they are normal sized adults. However it’s a very impressive entry, with an upmarket cabin, good handling and its tight, sporty looks. Value for money is very good and the CX-3 is the perfect size. With a fuel-efficient engine and smart model lineup it’s a top pick in this sector.

2017 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD. Base MRSP $28,995. Final price with options, Freight and PDE. $32,390.