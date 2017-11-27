Maternal Infant Health Canada Giving Tuesday Event

Help MIH Can Tuesday November 28th achieve it’s goals by generously donating through #GivingTuesday!

http://givingtuesday.ca/ partners/ maternal-infant-health-cana da-mih-can

GivingTuesday opens the giving season by allowing charities, companies, and individuals to join together for their favourite causes. On November 28th, we are counting on your support!

MIH Can is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health of mothers and children in India. With your help on this day, we can increase training with our partners in India, enhance research to reduce maternal and infant mortality across India, and create innovative material to tackle low birth weight infant fatalities in India.

A small act of kindness can go a long way. Any helpful donation will only benefit those children, women, and families in India who are in need our support. On November 28th, join us on GivingTuesday to show the world the power of generosity, and how we, as a community, can empower mothers and babies in India.

Please share this event with all your friends and encourage them to do the same!

To donate now:

https://support.ubc.ca/ projects/ the-canada-india-maternal-i nfant-health-collaborative -cimihc/

GivingTuesday MIH Can page:

