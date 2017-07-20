THE Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on Thursday confirmed that the suspicious death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen is a homicide investigation.

Currently, investigators are working to determine the motive and identify a suspect. The evidence recovered doesn’t indicate if Shen was the intended victim of homicide, or if her homicide was a random act. The risk to public remains unknown, but police are asking the public to remain vigilant.

Investigators have identified video surveillance footage that has narrowed down the timeline of Shen’s whereabouts. She was seen leaving her residence at 6:02 p.m. on July 18 (Tuesday).

Anyone who may have seen Miss Shen after 6 p.m. on July 18 is asked to contact police. Since IHIT’s press conference on Tuesday, they have received a number of tips and would like to thank the public for the assistance rendered so far.

On Tuesday (July 18), just after 11:30 p.m., the Burnaby RCMP were contacted to conduct an investigation into Shen’s disappearance. Immediately an investigation into her whereabouts was initiated, and at approximately 1:10 a.m. Shen was located dead in the south east side of Central Park.

IHIT said they are still in the crucial stages of the evidence gathering process, and are conducting a widespread area canvass of the park in partnership with the Vancouver Police Department.

IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster said on Thursday: “Investigators are working tirelessly to gather and review evidence. No stone will be left unturned, and we ask that anyone with information contact police so that we can apprehend those responsible, and hold them accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected] Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).