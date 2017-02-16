Margaret Trudeau to address Surrey Board of Trade; Surrey Women in Business Award finalists announced

ON Thursday, March 9, the Surrey Board of Trade will host the 8th Annual Surrey Women in Business Awards Luncheon, with presenting sponsor Vancity. This event recognizes the hard work of Surrey’s businesswomen and their contributions to the community.

The Surrey Board of Trade will welcome keynote speaker Margaret Trudeau, sponsored by Simon Fraser University. Margaret Trudeau is a Canadian icon, celebrated both for her role in the public eye and as a respected mental-health issues advocate. From becoming a prime minister’s wife at a young age, to the loss of both her son and her former husband, to living with bi-polar disorder, Margaret tirelessly shares her personal stories to remind others of the importance of nurturing the body, mind, and spirit. She is also the proud mother to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Sonia Sunger of Global BC will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Surrey Women in Business Award Finalists

Entrepreneur

Noel Asmar – Noel Asmar Group Inc.

Leanne Cordeiro – Salon Cordeiro

Galia Shukr – Prestige Performance Consulting Ltd.

Professional

Mandie La Montagne – The Intueri Group

Parminder Mann – All Care Counselling

Sonia Virk – Virk Viyas & Associate Lawyers

Not-for-Profit Leader

Judy Krawchuk – Sophie’s Place/Child Development Foundation of BC

Dr. Noreen Simmons – BC Family Hearing Resource Society

Louise Tremblay – The Semiahmoo Foundation/Semiahmoo House Society

Corporate / Leadership

Dona Hurry – Mansonville Plastics Group of Companies

Marian Maletta – Westminster Savings

Emily Taylor – Surrey City Development Corporation

Social Trailblazer

Paola Ardiles – SFU/Bridge For Health

Alice Sundberg – Surrey Poverty Reduction Coalition

Jen Temple – Trademark Group

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2017

Location: Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Avenue, Surrey)

Time: Lunch and Registration 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Program 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Admission: $55 +GST each, $550 + GST for a table of 10