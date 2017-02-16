Margaret Trudeau to address Surrey Board of Trade; Surrey Women in Business Award finalists announced
ON Thursday, March 9, the Surrey Board of Trade will host the 8th Annual Surrey Women in Business Awards Luncheon, with presenting sponsor Vancity. This event recognizes the hard work of Surrey’s businesswomen and their contributions to the community.
The Surrey Board of Trade will welcome keynote speaker Margaret Trudeau, sponsored by Simon Fraser University. Margaret Trudeau is a Canadian icon, celebrated both for her role in the public eye and as a respected mental-health issues advocate. From becoming a prime minister’s wife at a young age, to the loss of both her son and her former husband, to living with bi-polar disorder, Margaret tirelessly shares her personal stories to remind others of the importance of nurturing the body, mind, and spirit. She is also the proud mother to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Sonia Sunger of Global BC will be the Master of Ceremonies.
Surrey Women in Business Award Finalists
Entrepreneur
Noel Asmar – Noel Asmar Group Inc.
Leanne Cordeiro – Salon Cordeiro
Galia Shukr – Prestige Performance Consulting Ltd.
Professional
Mandie La Montagne – The Intueri Group
Parminder Mann – All Care Counselling
Sonia Virk – Virk Viyas & Associate Lawyers
Not-for-Profit Leader
Judy Krawchuk – Sophie’s Place/Child Development Foundation of BC
Dr. Noreen Simmons – BC Family Hearing Resource Society
Louise Tremblay – The Semiahmoo Foundation/Semiahmoo House Society
Corporate / Leadership
Dona Hurry – Mansonville Plastics Group of Companies
Marian Maletta – Westminster Savings
Emily Taylor – Surrey City Development Corporation
Social Trailblazer
Paola Ardiles – SFU/Bridge For Health
Alice Sundberg – Surrey Poverty Reduction Coalition
Jen Temple – Trademark Group
EVENT DETAILS:
Date: Thursday, March 9, 2017
Location: Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Avenue, Surrey)
Time: Lunch and Registration 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Program 12 – 1:30 p.m.
Admission: $55 +GST each, $550 + GST for a table of 10
