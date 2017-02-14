World Wide Web Consortium Home
Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 | Posted by

Maninder Singh Braich, 38, was victim of Vancouver’s third homicide of 2017

Photo by Sukhwant Dhillon

VANCOUVER Police on Tuesday confirmed last week’s VOICE report that a South Asian male was the victim of the city’s third homicide of 2017
He has been identified as 38-year-old Vancouver resident Maninder Singh Braich.
Just after midnight on February 9, police responded to a report of an injured man at a home near Prince Albert Street and East 49th Avenue. He was rushed to hospital, and died a short time later. No arrests have been made yet, but based on the investigation so far, detectives do not believe the public are at risk.
Detectives would like to speak with anyone who may have information about Braich’s activities on Wednesday, February 8. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police said no additional information could be provided at this time.

