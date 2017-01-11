Man shot dead in vehicle in targeted hit in Richmond

SHORTLY before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday (January 10), Richmond RCMP officers responded to several reports of gunshots in the 7000-block of Ash Street. As officers secured the area, a dead male was discovered inside the cabin of a late model Jeep sport utility vehicle.

Police said that this did not appear to be a random act.

The surrounding area will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time as police investigate.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of the investigation and will be working in partnership with the Richmond RCMP.

Police are currently engaged in the evidence gathering phase. No further information will be provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)