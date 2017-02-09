Man murdered in South Vancouver

VANCOUVER Police are investigating the city’s third homicide of 2017.

Vancouver Police’s Major Crime Section detectives are investigating the murder of man in South Vancouver.

Just after midnight, police responded to a report of an injured man at a home near Prince Albert Street and East 49th Avenue. He was rushed to hospital, and died a short time later.

No arrests have been made yet, but based on the investigation so far, detectives do not believe the public are at risk.