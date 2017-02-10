World Wide Web Consortium Home
Friday, February 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Man murdered in South Vancouver is reportedly South Asian (update)

Photo by Sukhwant Dhillon

VANCOUVER’S third homicide of 2017 is reportedly a South Asian man, 40-50 years old, according to a source.

He was reportedly stabbed to death. There is no gang connection.

Vancouver Police’s Major Crime Section detectives are investigating the murder of the man in South Vancouver.
Just after midnight, police responded to a report of an injured man at a home near Prince Albert Street and East 49th Avenue. He was rushed to hospital, and died a short time later.
No arrests have been made yet, but based on the investigation so far, detectives do not believe the public are at risk.

Short URL: http://www.voiceonline.com/?p=67663

Posted by on Feb 10 2017. Filed under Breaking News, British Columbia, Canadian News, Crime Stories, Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Share It

Archives

Yorkton Investment – Feb 4 2017 Web.cdr

Yorkton Investment – Feb 4 2017 Web.cdr

Call us to list your business for FREE

Call us to list your business for FREE

Read E Papers Online

indocanadian voice indocanadian voice
indocanadian voice realty indocanadian awaaz

Find Us On Social Media

Find Us On Social Media

Recently Added