Man murdered in South Vancouver is reportedly South Asian (update)

VANCOUVER’S third homicide of 2017 is reportedly a South Asian man, 40-50 years old, according to a source.

He was reportedly stabbed to death. There is no gang connection.

Vancouver Police’s Major Crime Section detectives are investigating the murder of the man in South Vancouver.

Just after midnight, police responded to a report of an injured man at a home near Prince Albert Street and East 49th Avenue. He was rushed to hospital, and died a short time later.

No arrests have been made yet, but based on the investigation so far, detectives do not believe the public are at risk.