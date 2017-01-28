Man in his late 50s dead after shooting in East Vancouver
VANCOUVER Police were called to the Savoy Hotel at 258 East Hastings Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday and found a man in his late 50s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later.
