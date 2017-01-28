World Wide Web Consortium Home
Man in his late 50s dead after shooting in East Vancouver

VANCOUVER Police were called to the Savoy Hotel at 258 East Hastings Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday and found a man in his late 50s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later.

