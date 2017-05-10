FOR 2017, all Lexus RX models will include Lexus Safety Sense+ (LSS+) – a suite of four advanced safety features and technologies designed to help prevent and avoid collisions and scan for hazards – as standard. These features include Lane Departure Alert, a Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Head-up Display and Automatic High Beam function In addition, select grades of RX 350 and RH 450h receive the added safety benefits of Rear Cross Traffic Brake (which sends an alert if a vehicle is approaching as one backs up, activating break control to help mitigate the chances of a collision, or reduce the amount of collision damage) and Intelligent Clearance Sonar* which now has the added enhancement of Drive Force Limiting Control, which restricts fuel delivery to the engine, paired with brake control to mitigate contact with obstacles.

The RX 350 is built around a 295 peak horsepower 3.5L V6 engine with direct and port injection D-4S technology and Atkinson Cycle mated to a velvet-smooth eight-speed automatic transmission for spirited driving and a fuel efficiency of 10.7L/100km city/highway combined.

The 2017 Lexus RX 450h is available in four trim levels, including one F SPORT model priced from MRSP $70,250 – $76,950

The RX 450h is built around a 308 net system horsepower Lexus Hybrid Drive featuring a 3.5L V6 Atkinson Cycle engine and a continuously variable transmission. This delivers smooth, confident acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency for the segment, at just 8.0L/100km city/highway combined. All RX models feature Drive Mode Select. This allows guests to choose from three distinct drive modes – Normal, ECO, and Sport S – to match their mood and the road conditions. F SPORT models feature an additional Sport S+ Mode, as well as a Customize Mode, which allows the guest to adjust the vehicle to their personal preference. Hybrid models feature an EV Mode, which allows guests to drive in whisper-quiet electric vehicle mode for short distances.

All RX models feature Active Torque All Wheel Drive, which evenly distributes torque between the front and rear wheels. The result is excellent fuel efficiency and added driving confidence.

F SPORT models feature unique, larger aluminum wheels, an exclusive mesh grille and other F SPORT detailing inside and out. , the Adaptive Variable Suspension system, Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management, and more. In addition to LSS+ now being standard in all RX models, the RX series also helps protect guests with an extensive portfolio of active and passive safety features.