Majority of Canadians feel refugees crossing from the US pose no threat to Canada: Nanos Survey

MOST Canadians say refugees crossing from the US are not a threat to Canada and do not pose a terrorist threat. A majority also support or somewhat support setting up special refugee crossing points and continuing to be open to refugees despite potential pressure from the U.S.

Just over six in ten Canadians say refugees are not a threat to Canada – Asked if refugees crossing into Canada from the US pose a threat to Canada, 62 per cent say they pose no threat. Five per cent say they are a terrorist threat, while another five say a threat to jobs, and 18 per cent say both. Ten per cent are unsure.

A little over half of Canadians say refugees crossing from the US represent no terrorist threat to Canada – Fifty-two per cent of Canadians say refugees from the US crossing the border into Canada represent no terrorist threat to Canada, while 34 per cent say they represent a minor terrorist threat, and nine per cent say a major terrorist threat. Five per cent are unsure.

A majority of Canadians support or somewhat support Canada setting up special refugee crossing points – Just over seven in ten Canadians support (42%) or somewhat support (29%) Canada setting up special refugee crossing points to minimize potential terrorist threats in light of the recent rise of refugees crossing into Canada from the US. Eight per cent somewhat oppose this, while 15 per cent oppose it. Six per cent are unsure.

Just over seven in ten Canadians support or somewhat support Canada continuing to be open to refugees despite potential pressure from US – A majority of Canadians support (52%) or somewhat support (20%) Canada continuing to be open to refugees even if the US puts political or economic pressure on Ottawa to limit or exclude people from certain countries. Eleven per cent somewhat oppose this and 16 per cent oppose it. Two per cent are unsure.

The research was commissioned by CTV News. The margin of accuracy for a random sample of 1,000 Canadians is 3.1 percentage points, plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.