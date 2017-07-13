ANOTHER Lower Mainland Gang Conflict associate is in custody after the Abbotsford Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant Wednesday night on a residence in the 32000-block of Golden Avenue.

Police said that this investigation continues to target associates involved in gang violence and / or trafficking in drugs, and is specifically directed at disrupting the distribution of fentanyl.

“Our intention is to focus on these individuals and their actions, which pose a significant risk to our community,” said Sgt. Monty McInnes of the APD Drug Enforcement Unit on Thursday.

The search of the residence and associated vehicles continues. A large quantity of drugs (believed to be fentanyl) has been seized, in addition to approximately $1,000 cash, and firearm magazines and ammunition. The search has also uncovered a fentanyl processing operation. APD Forensic Identification Section officers continue to collect forensic and video evidence.

A 22-year-old Abbotsford resident remains in police custody. His name is being withheld at this time as charges have not yet been sworn.

The Abbotsford Police Department Patrol Section, Emergency Response Team, Drug Enforcement Unit, Gang Task Force and Crime Reduction Unit all assisted in the execution of this warrant.

Contact the Abbotsford Police Gang Task Force for information that can help you identify the warning signs of gang involvement and the risk factors of this lifestyle, and to assist you with getting yourself or someone you care about out of the gang life. Contact police at [email protected] or call 604-864-4777.