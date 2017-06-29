Bears, and ravens, and whales, oh my! Discover the wonderful, wacky world of nature when you Walk on the Wild Side with FVRL’s 2017 Summer Reading Clubs. There is a club for everyone! Visit your local Delta Library to join.

There’s the Read To Me Club for children, aged 0 – preschool. Parents/caregivers share stories with their young ones and help them mark their reading records so they can collect stickers, win prizes and receive a medal.

Kids in grades K – 6 are challenged to scale to new heights with Summer Reading Club 2017 by joining and receiving their reading record designed by BC artist Darlene Gaits. Enter to win prize draws, earn a medal and come to fun shows (see below!). Just read every day!

If you are a Teen in grades 7 – 12, all we ask is that you Read. Record. Repeat. It all begins when you pick up your own Teen Summer Reading Club 2017 reading record. There will be lots of chances for you to win fantastic prizes too!

And Adults? There is a reading record for you too. Like everyone else, you mark your reading record and enter weekly prize draws. The more you read, the more chances you have to win.

What are those fun shows for children in grades K – 6? The following performers will be entertaining at the George Mackie Library. Please note: Tickets are now required. Free tickets will be available at the George Mackie Library beginning a week prior to the show. See the individual shows below for details.

Magician Andrew Dalziel

Friday, July 14, 11 am – 11:45 am – George Mackie Library

Magic happens at the library! Join Magician Andrew Dalziel and his assistant Rocky the Raccoon for a magical Walk on the Wild Side. Fun for the whole family. Please note: Tickets are required for the George Mackie Library program. Free tickets will be available at the George Mackie Library for pick up in person starting July 7.

Urban Safari

Friday, July 28, 2 pm – 2:45 pm – George Mackie Library

Creeping, crawling, leaping, flying – Urban Safari’s rescued wild animals move in all kinds of ways. Come meet some animals and hear their stories. Learn how to protect and care for animals in the wild. Please note: Tickets are required for the George Mackie Library program. Free tickets will be available at the George Mackie Library for pick up in person starting July 21.

Puppeteer and Storyteller Elspeth Bowers!

Friday, July 21, 10:30 am – 11:30 am – George Mackie Library

Wild and Crazy! Wild and Hilarious! Wild and Wooly! Wild and Free! Come and experience Master Puppeteer and Storyteller Elspeth Bowers who will take us on a Summer Reading Club Walk on the Wild Side with stories, songs, and a puppet show. Please note: Tickets are required for the George Mackie Library program. Free tickets will be available at the George Mackie Library for pick up in person starting July 14.

Mad Science

Friday, August 4, 11 am – 11:45 am – George Mackie Library

Up, up and away! Join the Mad Scientists and investigate the power of air with hot air balloons, vortex generators, and even a hovercraft. Be amazed as you discover some of the wild and wonderful behaviours of air. Please note: Tickets are required for the George Mackie Library program. Free tickets will be available at the George Mackie Library for pick up in person starting July 28.

Ventriloquist Kellie Haines

Wednesday, August 16, 2 pm – 2:45 pm – George Mackie Library

Walk on the Wild Side with ventriloquist Kellie Haines and her puppet friends Magrau the bird and Kamilla the frog. Enjoy stories, songs and dancing. Watch and wonder just who is doing all the talking. Lots of laughs and opportunities to join in the fun with this show. Please note: Tickets are required for the George Mackie Library program. Free tickets will be available at the George Mackie Library for pick up in person starting August 9.

For more library programs, check out http://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events.