Looking to join a book club? Two book clubs meet monthly at the George Mackie Library – one in the afternoon and one in the evening! Get together with other book lovers in a casual setting to discuss, review and make new friends. The Evening Book Club connects on the 2nd Tuesday of the month from 7:15 pm – 8:30 pm and the Afternoon Book Club gathers together on the 4th Thursday from 1 pm – 2:30 pm.

Books are provided to the members. The titles are chosen from over 300 current and classic fiction and non-fiction titles. Recent additions were: Glory Over Everything by Kathleen Grissom, The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel, The Wonder by Emma Donoghue, and A Piece of the World by Christina Baker Kline.

The Afternoon Book Club is currently reading The Bone Clocks by David Mitchell and the Evening Book Club is reading The Book of Ruth by Jane Hamilton. Some titles on their lists are Lion by Saroo Brierley, The Secrets of Midwives by Sally Hepworth, An Abundance of Katherines by John Green, The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins, and All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doeer.

New members are welcome! Contact Tracy Yearsley at the George Mackie Library for more information, 604-594-8155.