DEFENCE Minister Harjit Sajjan on Wednesday announced that the federal government will purchase 1,148 new C6A1 FLEX General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) from Colt Canada.

Sajjan said: “The Government of Canada is committed to providing the Canadian Armed Forces with the modern equipment they need to successfully carry out operations at home and abroad. This purchase will replace equipment that was procured over 30 years ago and will ensure that the CAF are properly equipped and continue to be ready for operations.”

Some of the current C6 machine guns, procured over 30 years ago, have been removed from service due to wear and tear and others are reaching the end of their service life. This purchase will provide the Canadian Armed Forces with a modern and reliable weapon to support training and operations.

The new C6A1 FLEX (flexible) is designed to be carried by soldiers or attached to vehicles such as the new Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle. The new machine gun will feature a durable polymer butt stock instead of the current wooden style. Additionally, soldiers will be able to attach pointing devices and optical sighting systems to the new weapon to help increase their operational effectiveness.

The contract with Colt Canada will result in approximately 13 new jobs and contribute to maintaining approximately 100 jobs at the company.

This procurement aligns with the commitment under Canada’s defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, to modernize, renew and restore Canada’s military by providing them with the tools they need to succeed in operations. As outlined in the policy, such investments will improve the Canadian Army’s operational capability, and will help provide an advantage over potential adversaries.

