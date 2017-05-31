By Autoreviewman

For 2017 there are no major changes to the Lexus CT 200h compact hybrid sports hatchback as it comes off a 2016 refresh. Our smart-looking 2017 tester was equipped with the sleek looking FSPORT package. Including: Front and rear performance dampers; unique black finished 17” FSPORT alloy wheels 3-spoke FSPORT steering wheel; rear spoiler; Nuluxe SPORT seats, metal look interior trim and FSPORT scuff exclusive interior trim; and aluminum sport pedals with rubber inserts There is also a plethora of technology such as: the available Lexus Display Audio system, including the world’s first use of bamboo-fiber loudspeakers. Fuel economy is also up now, (combined 4.6L/100km) thanks to an advanced and proven Lexus Hybrid Drive system, which combines a 1.8L four-cylinder gasoline engine with a high-torque electric drive motor for 134 net horsepower. Four drive modes can be selected by the driver including Normal, Sport, ECO, and EV. The latter allows the CT 200h to operate for short distances on battery power alone.

The CT 200h’s 1.8-litre four-cylinder gasoline engine and electric motor is the same as found in the current-generation Toyota Prius. The drive motor uses electrical power from the battery pack or the engine-driven motor, and turns the front wheels. The battery pack is located under the rear cargo area, ahead of the rear axle. Power output is the same – 134 horsepower. Granted it is not a lot, but then again, this is not a super high performance hatchback. The CTV is not as quick as more performance Lexus orientated –non-hybrid model, and won’t give you the sizzling 0-100 kph of other faster Lexus, although it sure look like one inside and out!

Having driven the Prius on many times the driving sensation of the CT 200h is familiar and it is an easy comfortable car to drive- so no issues there at all. The actual fuel economy you achieve will of course depend very much on your driving style. To sum up, the CT 200h offers premium quality, excellent looks, hatchback versatility and a very effective hybrid drive train for greater fuel efficiency. There are no real drawbacks to the CT 200h, although cargo capacity is not huge. However with its high quality fuel efficiency and wonderful driving experience it is one of the best hybrid cars in the market. Highly recommended.

2016 Lexus CT 200h base priced from $32,750. Price as tested with options, AC Tax, freight and PDI – $40,521.