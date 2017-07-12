Ram Truck brand is taking truck opulence to the highest level with the introduction of the new 2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition. The enhanced interior and exterior trim aligns with Ram’s leadership in design and luxury.

Ram Tungsten builds on the popular Limited trim with an even higher level of sophistication and attention to detail. Notable additions are a truck segment-first Light Greystone suede headliner and ultra-premium “Natura Plus” Frost and Indigo-coloured premium leather throughout the cabin including the seats, instrument panel, steering wheel, centre arm rest and doors. Tungsten models also feature Indigo-coloured carpet with rubber floor mats and snap-out Frost and Indigo carpeted inserts. Real wood interior components and unique badges complete the first-tier trim.

Leading the exterior on Ram’s halo trim is a Tungsten Chrome grille with large R-A-M lettering, a design modeled after the Limited. The Tungsten Edition adds a sport hood (1500 only) to the body-colour matched bumpers, mirrors, door handles and running boards. Headlamps feature a Black surround borrowed from the Sport model, clearly distinguishing the new model. Across the back, body-coloured “R-A-M” letters cover the tailgate. Tungsten Chrome accents and badging with unique Satin-painted Limited wheels complete the highest-level trim available from Ram.

Ram Tungsten also is equipped with air suspension (1500), navigational radio, remote start, backup camera, power adjustable pedals with memory, heated steering wheel, front ventilated and heated seats, heated rear seats and RamBox (Heavy Duty, 6-foot, 4-inch bed only). The standard 8.4-inch Uconnect radio includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM Guardian.

Available in the third quarter of 2017, Ram Limited Tungsten trim will be offered on the Ram 1500, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 single- and dual-rear-wheel; Crew Cab and Mega Cab (Heavy Duty); four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive; and short- and long-wheelbase models.

The 2018 Ram Limited Tungsten is available in the following colours: Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Velvet Red Pearl, Granite Crystal Metallic, Maximum Steel Metallic (1500 only), Pearl White and True Blue Pearl.

Affluent truck buyers know that the new generation of luxury pickup trucks like the Ram Limited Tungsten Edition offer many of the features found in premium-priced cars and SUVs, but also offer hard-working capability that no passenger car can match.

Tungsten is considered a rare metal and known as one of the toughest things found in nature what better material to describe Ram’s highest trim.