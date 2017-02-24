Lower Mainland gang conflict: “Police unfortunately find themselves providing warnings to gang members that they are in danger”

THE Abbotsford Police Department and their law enforcement partners in the Lower Mainland have been dealing with continuing issues of violence in the region that are directly related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Despite aggressive enforcement and prevention campaigns, police and the communities in which they serve continue to grapple with the negative impact to public safety that this conflict has created, the APD said in a statement on Friday.

In a statement, police said: “It is not just a possibility that those engaged in the conflict will become victims of the violence but, increasingly, it is a likelihood. Furthermore, the APD is concerned that those who associate with individuals involved in the conflict are putting themselves at risk. Police unfortunately find themselves providing warnings to gang members that they are in danger. Far less common is that we would extend our warning to friends, families and associates of these gang members. This is one of those times. In the strongest possible terms, we must emphasize that it is not safe to be in the company of those involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Although this may appear to be common-sense advice, we believe that now it could also be a life-saving decision that we need you to make.

“When incidents of violence take place on our streets, it puts innocent members of our communities at risk, and when you associate with individuals with ties to organized crime, not only do you jeopardize the safety and security of the public, but also that of your own life,” says Staff-Sgt. Lindsey Houghton of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC). “The CFSEU-BC is always working closely with our policing partners in the lower mainland, and throughout the province, to deter gang members and diminish the level of violence before it escalates.”

If you need help or have information that can help our community, contact the APD Gang Tip Line at 604-864-4777, their non-emergency line at 604-859-5225, text them at 222973 (abbypd) or communicate with us via email at gangbusters@abbypd.ca. In addition, CrimeStoppers can be reached anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.