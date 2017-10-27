Surrey RCMP looking for two South Asian suspects for robbery of a pit bull puppy

SURREY RCMP are appealing to the public for assistance following the robbery of a pit bull after the victim posted an ad for the puppy online. Police are also reminding the public to take precaution when buying or selling items online.

On September 28 at 3 p.m., Surrey RCMP was contacted after an eight-week-old pit bull named Tank had been stolen from its owner. The owner, who had advertised the puppy for sale online, was contacted by a potential buyer and a meeting was arranged at Fleetwood Park near 80th Avenue and 160th Street.

At the meeting, two male suspects met the victim and one grabbed the puppy and ran off. The second male grabbed the victim’s cell phone and punched her in the face. The pair was seen leaving in a car that was possibly a brown Toyota Tercel.

Police are seeking the identity of the suspects and location of the puppy. Both the suspects are described as being South Asian males in their 20’s. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with Crooks and a picture of Monopoly’s Rich Uncle Pennybags on it. The second male was wearing a blue sweatshirt and pullover red hoody.

Tank is described as a black pit bull with white accents on his chest, feet, and chin. He has a very distinctive small white line that runs over his nose (see photo attached).

Tank: black and white pitbull with white line over his nose

“This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this style of robbery utilizing online classifieds,” says Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “Police recommend being extremely careful when buying or selling merchandise online and meeting up with unknown persons. To reduce your likelihood of becoming a victim to a personal robbery have a friend go with you and meet in a very public place.”

For some tips on how to reduce the likelihood of being robbed, visit the Surrey RCMP website.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.