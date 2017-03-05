Local business owner Gurminder Singh Parihar wins BC Liberal nomination in Surrey-Newton

WELL-RESPECTED local accountant, business owner, and volunteer Gurminder Singh Parihar has been selected by party members as the BC Liberal candidate for Surrey Newton in the upcoming provincial election.

Parihar soundly thrashed his opponent Sikandar Hayat as he garnered 600-plus votes as compared to Hayat’s 50 votes in the nomination, sources said.

Parihar will be going up against incumbent NDP MLA Harry Bains in Surrey Newton.

“I care deeply about this community, and I am determined to represent the hopes, dreams, and priorities of Surrey-Newton residents in Victoria,” said Parihar. “As one of BC’s fastest-growing communities, we need a strong and effective MLA who can ensure we see job creation, new opportunities, and continued investments in health care, schools, and housing affordability.”

A husband and father to two adult children attending university, Parihar has been a partner with Parihar and Associates Chartered Professional Accountants since 2004. Holding Certified General Account and Chartered Professional Account designations, he previously served as a senior accountant with accounting firms across Canada and the U.K., developing a wealth of experience in general accounting, tax planning, business consultation, and public engagement.

“We need an MLA and government that will help hard-working people find a great job, own a home, and keep more of the money they earn so they can look after their loved ones,” Parihar added. “Those are the values I will be focused on as I work hard to earn the votes of Surrey-Newton residents.”

Parihar pointed to the BC Liberal government’s recent moves to reduce MSP premiums by half for middle-class families, create 5,200 new student seats in the Surrey school district, and provide down payment assistance through the BC HOME Partnership as key benefits of BC’s strong economy for local residents.

BC Liberals have now nominated 79 candidates province-wide. The provincial election will take place on May 9, 2017.