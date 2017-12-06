2018 Ford F150 2.7 Liter Lariat SuperCrew- Adds more!

By Autoreviewman

The new 2018 Ford F-150 has some interesting changes for the New Year. Most importantly there are two new engines namely a 3.3-liter V6 and 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine for better fuel economy and more power. The big V8 is also available should you need it. A diesel option is also on offer soon. There is also a new ten-speed transmission option and the availability of features such as available adaptive cruise with stop-and-go and pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection.

On the exterior, the 2018 F-150 sports new headlights, tail gate finishes and grilles. Ford offers six grille styles available, depending on which trim you order. There are new exterior colours to choose from—as well as new wheel options ranging from 18”-22” in size. There are new daytime LED running lights and taillights.

Interior wise, there are some new interior colors and the inclusion of a really great audiophile quality B&O audio system. Ford’s sync 3 system is also improved. We tested a 2018 Lariat SuperCrew model base priced at $57,199 with the following: $5,200 worth of options, comprising: voice activated navigation, sync connect, heated steering wheel. Extra options, included: Power running boards, Twin panel moon roof. Adaptive cruise control with stop and go, FX4 off road package bed liner. Also added was the Technology package with active park assist, 360 degree camera with split display. Total options came to $14,700 for a final price of $73,699 of the tester.

The new 2.7 liter tester Ecoboost powered engine proved to be an impressive unit in the test F-150 with 25 horsepower, and 25 lb-ft more torque. There is ample torque at all times. The new as -standard 10-speed transmission, also helps with smooth, tractable power delivery. The 2.7 V-6 doesn’t feel much slower than the 3.5 EcoBoost to be honest. Also cool, is the 2.7’s towing ability. Equipped with the Heavy Tow package, the 2.7L engine can tow up to 9,000 lbs. Meanwhile the Pro Trailer Assist (PTA) system is a very good aid. To sum up, the 2.7L equipped F-150 is very impressive on all fronts. It is superbly kitted out inside with wonderful seats, and a huge roomy interior. The option luxury and convenience features on our tester made it a supremely comfortable, enjoyable and easy truck to drive on an everyday basis. The F-150 can become very expensive when you start loading up the options, but lot of people don’t seem to mind! Highly recommended.

2018 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew: Base priced from $57,199

Total price with options $73,699