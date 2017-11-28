New 2019 Lincoln MKC: Small SUV Amps up Style and Connectivity

DEARBORN, Mich. – The new 2019 Lincoln MKC is poised to attract even more luxury SUV buyers, thanks to its new commanding design, driver-focused technologies like automatic emergency braking and collision pedestrian avoidance. Since its introduction in 2014, Lincoln MKC has introduced more people to the luxury small SUV marque than any other vehicle, with nearly half of all clients coming from other brands.

“Our redesigned Lincoln MKC offers style, substance and technologies that create an effortless ownership experience,” says Kumar Galhotra, president, The Lincoln Motor Company. “We recognize it takes a lot to attract a buyer from other luxury competitors, but the Lincoln MKC has that kind of appeal and, we believe that the new MKC will capture even more luxury clients.”

The 2019 Lincoln MKC exemplifies the refined new face of Lincoln. The signature grille evokes a sense of confidence, and beautifully detailed LED headlamps illuminate the road with crisp lighting designed to minimize eyestrain. A new rear design features attractive chrome highlights that enhance the appearance from all angles.

LED lighting in the lower front body and tail-lamps subtly illuminates to greet clients upon approach, and a luminous Lincoln welcome mat appears beneath both front doors to light the way for driver and passenger. During the day, an available panoramic roof fills the cabin with natural light.

Inside, the cabin is quiet, warm and inviting, replete with plush, touchable materials. Lincoln craftsmanship is apparent in every detail. Available heated and cooled seats ensure a comfortable ride, while standard Wi-Fi and USB ports throughout let everyone stay connected.

In line with Lincoln’s commitment to offering inspired interior environments, the new Lincoln MKC also will feature a rich Rialto Green cabin with black ash wood accents, available on Reserve models. This new deep green is inspired by the vibrant tones emanating from the world of high fashion.

Because today’s luxury clients expect to be constantly connected, the new Lincoln MKC offers standard SYNC® 3 with both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility, enabling occupants to manage audio, phone, navigation and more from the vehicle touchscreen or steering wheel-mounted controls.

A suite of driver-assist technologies designed to inspire confidence includes Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection. This system is designed to reduce the severity of and, in some cases, eliminate frontal collisions, including those involving pedestrians. It uses advanced radar and camera sensors to provide a collision warning to the driver. If the driver does not respond in time, the system can automatically apply the brakes.

Available active park assist can reduce parking anxiety by helping guide drivers in to and out of tight parallel-parking situations. Other available technologies include lane-keeping alert and Blind Spot Information System with cross-traffic alert.

Three technologies – turbocharging, direct injection and twin independent variable camshaft timing – are responsible for a powerful engine offering for the new Lincoln MKC. This twin-scroll turbocharged 2.3-litre engine producing 285 horsepower and 305 lb.-ft. of torque allows Lincoln MKC to offer an available towing capacity of 3,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Both the powerful turbocharged 2.3-litre and the standard turbocharged 2.0-litre engine delivering 245 horsepower are designed to be exhilarating and fuel-efficient. Either option can be paired to Lincoln’s intelligent all-wheel-drive system, which delivers enhanced all-weather capabilities and sportier performance.

Effortless ownership with the new Lincoln MKC is offered through the Lincoln Way™ app. Lincoln Way enables clients to start, lock, unlock and locate their MKC, as well as schedule remote starts to allow the vehicle to heat or cool to comfortable levels.

The new 2019 Lincoln MKC will be available at Lincoln dealers next summer, 2019.