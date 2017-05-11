Mumbai (PTI): Actor Saqib Saleem says though he always wanted to work with his sister Huma Qureshi, there are only few roles the duo can do together in a film.

Saqib and Huma will be seen together in the upcoming horror “Dobaara”, which is a remake of the Hollywood film “Oculus”.

“I wanted to work with Huma for a while but we both were waiting for good scripts. The scripts that will come to us will be very far and few.

“The kind of roles we will play in a film are limited – we can only play siblings or characters who are pitted against each other. There were not many films offered which required both of us,” Saqib told PTI.

“Dobaara” revolves around two siblings who fall prey to a haunted mirror which has spoiled their childhood and create more problems for each other when they try to destroy it.

“This is the second or third script that came to us which wanted us to be in it. This was the only script which wanted us to play siblings. I felt this was an opportunity we both could explore and hence I was very kicked about it,” the actor says.

While Saqib feels it’s definitely a good comfort working with someone so close to him, in the growing up years both he and the “Jolly LLB 2” actress have always bullied each other.

“While growing up I was the bully. There was this phase in the middle when she went to college before me so she became the bully for a while. Now we’ve reached a phase where we are like, lets both be bullies but not bully each other.”

“Dobaara”, directed by Prawaal Raman, is scheduled to release on June 2.