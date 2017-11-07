Liberals 37, Conservatives 30, NDP 19 in latest Nanos federal tracking (November 3)

PRIME Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party are comfortably ahead of their rivals according to the latest Nanos federal ballot tracking which has the Liberals at 36.6 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 29.6 per cent, the NDP at 19 percent, the Bloc Quebecois at 5.9 per cent and the Greens at 6.4 per cent.

Asked whether they would consider voting for each of the federal parties, 54.6 per cent of Canadians say they would consider voting Liberal, while 43.8 per cent would consider voting Conservative. Four in 10 Canadians (39.2%) would consider voting NDP, while 34.2 per cent and 28.6 per cent of Canadians would consider voting for the BQ and Green parties, respectively.

Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 43.8 per cent of Canadians, followed by Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer (21.0%), NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (8.5%) and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May (5.4%). Nineteen per cent of Canadians were unsure who they preferred.

Six in 10 Canadians (59.6%) believe Trudeau has the qualities of a good political leader while 34.1 per cent believe Scheer has the qualities of a good political leader. One in three Canadians (33.9%) say Jagmeet Singh has the qualities of a good political leader, while 35.5 per cent believe the same about May. One in four (27.4%) said BQ Leader Martine Ouellet has the qualities of a good political leader (QC only).