Liberals – 39.3%, Conservatives – 31.7%, NDP – 16.6%: Nanos weekly poll

THE latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 39.3 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 30.7 per cent, the NDP at 16.6 percent, the Greens at 7 per cent and the Bloc Quebecois at 5 per cent.

Asked whether they would consider voting for each of the federal parties, 54.7 per cent of Canadians say they would consider voting Liberal while 47.1 per cent would consider voting Conservative. Four in 10 Canadians (39.2%) would consider voting NDP, while 33.7 per cent and 28.8 per cent of Canadians would consider voting for the BQ and Green parties, respectively.

Nanos tracking has Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 44.8 per cent of Canadians followed by Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer (22.4%), NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (7.7%) and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May (4.8%). Nineteen per cent of Canadians were unsure who they preferred.

Six in 10 Canadians (62.8%) believe Trudeau has the qualities of a good political leader while 38.5 per cent believe Scheer has the qualities of a good political leader. One in three Canadians (34.7%) say Jagmeet Singh has the qualities of a good political leader, while 39.9 per cent believe the same about May. One in four (34.5%) said BQ Leader Martine Ouellet has the qualities of a good political leader (Quebec only).