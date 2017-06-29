AS the Liberal government was defeated on a confidence vote in the legislature and Premier Christy Clark was forced to resign, NDP Leader John Horgan said: “Today’s vote is a step toward a new government that puts regular British Columbians first. Working together, we have the opportunity to lower costs for families who have been left behind for too long.

“We can shorten health care wait times and invest in better schools for our kids. We can build a sustainable economy and create good-paying jobs for people in communities across B.C.”

Horgan added: “British Columbians are closer than ever to getting the new leadership they voted for. And we’re ready to form a strong, stable government that works every single day to make life better for people.”

ANDREW Weaver, Leader of the B.C. Green Party, said: “During the election, we ran on a promise to bring British Columbians change they can count on. A confidence motion is fundamentally a question of trust – can we count on the B.C. Liberal government to deliver this change? Our B.C. Green caucus has determined that we cannot.

“With no party receiving a majority in our recent election, we conducted extensive negotiations with both parties, and ultimately came to an agreement to support the B.C. NDP in supply and confidence matters. Under this agreement, an NDP government has the confidence of a majority of members in the House. We have everything we need to work together to advance good public policy that will make a difference in the lives of British Columbians.

“We are encouraged that the B.C. Liberals have indicated their support for many of the policy priorities outlined in our agreement with the B.C. NDP. This is an historic opportunity for all 87 MLAs to work together to address the most pressing issues facing our province. Our caucus looks forward to working with our colleagues on both sides of the house in a productive and collaborative new government.”