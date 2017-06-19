ANDREW Weaver, Leader of the B.C. Green Party, responded on Monday to the news that the B.C. Liberal Party has halted its real-time donations disclosures and that Premier Christy Clark plans to include a ban on corporate and union donations in Thursday’s throne speech by pointing out: “The B.C. Liberals have had 16 years to reform the campaign finance system that has led to an outsized influence of special interests in this province’s politics and have failed to act.”

Weaver said: “It’s encouraging to hear that all three parties finally agree that banning big money is the right thing to do. I think it’s important to remember that despite this conversion in the last days of their dying government, the BC Liberal are still accepting millions in corporate donations.”

Weaver noted: “The B.C. Green Party continues to be the only party not accepting corporate and union donations. With such a large plurality of British Columbians supporting a ban on corporate and union donations, there is no reason any political party should be continuing to accept them.”