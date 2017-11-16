Liberal MPs Randeep Sarai and Raj Grewal urge India to investigate detention of British Sikh

LIBERAL MPs Randeep S. Sarai (Surrey Centre, B.C.) and Raj Grewal (Brampton East, Ontario) have issued a joint letter to the High Commissioner of India to Canada, Vikas Swarup, urging an investigation into the detention of Jagtar Singh Johal in the state of Punjab.

Johal, who is from the United Kingdom, was in India to get married and has been detained since November 4. Since his detention there are grave concerns that Johal has not had access to his legal counsel or access to consular services from the British High Commission, which is the right of every British citizen.

Both Sarai and Grewal are lawyers and active MPs. Although they respect the criminal justice system in Punjab, they are extremely concerned with the allegations of torture and the

lack of due process that is occurring in this case.

Sarai commented, “I’m passing on the concerns of Canadians who understand that due process and the rule of law must be respected in any democracy. Jagtar Singh Johal deserves these fundamental human rights.”