GOVERNMENT House Leader Michael de Jong on Wednesday announced that on behalf of Premier Christy Clark he had informed the Office of the Speaker that the Legislature will be recalled on Thursday, June 22.

He said: “The first order of business in this new parliament will be the election of a speaker. After which, and in the aftermath of a very close election, the government will seek to determine if it continues to enjoy the confidence of the House.”

B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver said in a statement: “I’m glad that the Premier has finally decided to recall the Legislature. In the weeks since the election, it has been encouraging to see all three parties agree that British Columbians want us to work together. The B.C. Green Caucus looks forward to meeting our colleagues from both other parties in the House so that we can get to work delivering good public policy that will make a difference in the lives of British Columbians.”