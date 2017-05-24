IT seems almost certain that B.C. will have a minority government, unless …
NDP’s Ronna-Rae Leonard is leading by 101 votes over the Liberal’s Jim Benninger in the crucial riding of Courtenay-Comox, but about 900 votes have still to be counted by Elections BC:
|Courtenay-Comox
|Jim Benninger
|BC Liberal Party
|10,380
|36.76%
|Ronna-Rae Leonard
|BC NDP
|10,481
|37.11%
|Leah Catherine McCulloch
|BC Conservative Party
|2,159
|7.64%
|Ernie Sellentin
|BC Green Party
|5,221
|18.49%
|Final voting results – In Progress
|28,241
|100%
About 17,000 absentee ballots in various ridings have yet to be counted, but the B.C. Liberals now lead the NDP in the popular vote by only 2,612 votes, that is, 793,213 votes (40.38%) to 790,601 (40.25%).
Liberal candidate Jas Johal ended up defeating the NDP’s Aman Singh by 134 votes:
|Richmond-Queensborough
|Lawrence Chen
|Republican Party
|318
|1.60%
|Kay Khilvinder Hale
|BC Conservative Party
|694
|3.50%
|Jas Johal
|BC Liberal Party
|8,218
|41.43%
|Aman Singh
|BC NDP
|8,084
|40.75%
|Michael Wolfe
|BC Green Party
|2,524
|12.72%
|Final voting results – Complete
|19,838
|100%
And in Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, the Liberals won by 87 votes:
|Coquitlam-Burke Mountain
|Joan Isaacs
|BC Liberal Party
|10,388
|44.28%
|Ian Donnelly Soutar
|BC Green Party
|2,771
|11.81%
|Jodie Wickens
|BC NDP
|10,301
|43.91%
|Final voting results – Complete
|23,460
|100%
Counting in Maple Ridge-Mission (NDP leading by 369 votes) and Vancouver-False Creek (liberals leading by 406 votes) is still going on.