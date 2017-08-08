BRIAN Masse, MP for Windsor West, and the NDP Critic for both Great Lakes and Innovation, Science and Economic Development, has announced his endorsement of Jagmeet Singh’s bid to lead the federal NDP.

“New Democrats owe it to Canadians to form government so that we can make life better for millions of of people. Jagmeet is the candidate who can make this possible,” said Masse. “That’s why I am very proud to endorse Jagmeet Singh for leader of Canada’s NDP.”

Masse, who is Dean of the NDP Caucus and the longest serving NDP MP in Parliament, also noted, “When I became an MP in 2002 there were only 14 New Democrats in Parliament in Ottawa. Nine years later and we were 103 strong. We were able to win over millions of Canadians thanks to a strong team, Jack Layton’s ability to listen, and his offering of proposition, not opposition.” He went on to say, “Like Jack when he ran for leader, Jagmeet also offers a new energy and a new style of leadership for our party.”

Masse added, “Jagmeet offers the NDP a clear path to winning in ridings across the country and forming government in 2019. With Jagmeet as leader, the NDP can inspire Canadians and build a more equitable country.”

Jagmeet Singh said: “I’m so grateful to have the support of Brian Masse, who has done an outstanding job of representing my hometown of Windsor in Parliament for the last 15 years. Because he is also the NDP’s longest serving MP, it means a lot to have his wealth of experience and knowledge on our team.”