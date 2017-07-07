BY HARRY BAINS

MLA for Surrey-Newton

LAST week on Thursday evening British Columbia got a new government that will work every single day to make life better for British Columbians.

People work hard every day to build a better life for themselves and their families. But for years, life in B.C. has been getting harder and more expensive. That is about to change.

We have a lot of work to do to fix the problems British Columbians are facing and we are ready to roll up our sleeves and get that work started.

It is time for new leadership that will make life more affordable for people.

Our government is committed to bring in $10 a day childcare. Quality, affordable childcare will help parents get back to work, strengthen our economy and improve the lives of B.C. families. Recent economic studies could not be clearer, concluding that affordable, accessible childcare generates significant economic activity.

We will make life more affordable by eliminating bridge tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears Bridges. Eliminating these tolls will improve the use of these major bridges, reducing congestion in other areas and help many commuters get to and from work.

We will go ahead and eliminate MSP premiums in four years, saving families as much as $1,800 a year.

We will freeze BC Hydro rates, stop the 42% increase in ICBC rates, and make Crown corporations and BC Ferries work for you.

It is time for new leadership that will improve services you count on.

In Surrey alone there are more than 7,000 students learning in portables. Schools have been starved of funding that left classrooms short on supplies. Our government will eliminate portables so students have a safe, healthy place to learn. We will properly fund classrooms and school equipment so parents don’t have to fundraise for classroom essentials. We will provide resources to fund playgrounds so parents can focus on their child’s success.

Surrey Memorial Hospital is overcrowded and wait times in the Emergency Room are horrible. Our government will establish Urgent Family Care Centres in Surrey and across British Columbia to improve access to doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, dieticians, pharmacists, mental health workers, midwives, occupational therapists and other health care providers. These centres will be open evenings and weekends and provide the one-on-one healthcare you need, when you need it.

Public transportation needs improvements now. If the premier of the day showed leadership instead of playing politics we could have had an agreement with the Mayor’s Council and had rapid transit construction already in progress and more buses south of the Fraser. Premier-designate John Horgan has committed to support the Mayor’s Council 10-year plan and work with Metro municipalities to develop a new TransLink governance model that provides structure, a funding model and the certainty to make good transportation decisions to manage the system well and get people to and from work or school faster.

To curb crime we will fund wrap around program in Surrey schools.

It is time for a poverty reduction plan with legislated targets and time-lines so we can get kids and families out of poverty and on the path to success.

It is time for you to get a break. Premier-designate John Horgan and his team will work for you and take real action to make your life more affordable.