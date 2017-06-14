Honda will launch the most stylish and fun-to-drive Accord ever later this year. The all-new, completely redesigned and reengineered 2018 Honda Accord is the tenth generation of the popular intermediate sedan. A new-from-the-ground-up design that features a more aggressive stance and proportion than any previous Accord complements the lineup of advanced new powertrains.

The three powerful and fuel-efficient powertrains in the 2018 Accord will include two direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engines, a new Honda-developed 10-speed automatic transmission and a sporty 6-speed manual transmission that will be available on both turbo engines, as well as the next-generation of Honda’s two-motor hybrid powertrain technology. The new Accord design will have a dramatically lower and wider appearance that creates a more aggressive and athletic stance. Additional details on the all-new 2018 Accord design, technology and performance will be released in the weeks ahead.

“With these three advanced new powertrains, the tenth-generation Accord will be the most fun-to-drive, refined and fuel-efficient Accord yet,” said Jean Marc Leclerc, Senior Vice-President Sales and Marketing, Honda Canada Inc. The 2018 Accord will feature two available high-torque, high-efficiency turbocharged power plants, a 1.5-litre direct-injected DOHC Turbo with dual variable cam timing (dual VTC), mated to either a Honda continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) or 6-speed manual transmission; and a 2.0-litre direct-injected DOHC Turbo with i-VTEC® valve train, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission – the industry’s first 10AT for a front-wheel-drive passenger car – or a 6-speed manual. An all-new, even more refined Accord Hybrid will be powered by the next-generation of Honda’s innovative two-motor hybrid technology, which uniquely operates without the use of a conventional automatic transmission.

A perennial intermediate sedan favourite among Canadian car buyers, Accord is the top selling intermediate sedan in Canada for the first five months of 2017. Accord also is an unprecedented 31-time recipient of Car and Driver magazine’s coveted 10Best award.

Since its launch in 1976, Canadian car buyers have purchased more than 880,000 Accords, making it the second best-selling Honda in the brand’s history, surpassed only by Civic. Accord was the first vehicle from a Japanese automaker to be built in Canada, when Honda began production at its manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ontario in 1986.

The new 2018 Accord’s 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbo engines will be produced at Honda’s Anna, Ohio engine plant. The Accord’s CVT transmission will be manufactured at the company’s Russells Point, Ohio plant, and its new 10-speed automatic transmission will be produced in the company’s Tallapoosa, Georgia plant.