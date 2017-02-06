Langley RCMP release sketch of male who exposed himself

LANGLEY RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public to identify a male who exposed himself to a passing pedestrian back in June of 2016.

Police received a report of a white male carrying a black bag walking along 64th Avenue near Walmart on June 7 very shortly after midnight. Patrols of the area were not productive and further questioning of the complainant included a more detailed description. He is described as in his 20’s, approximately 5’9” tall, with a regular build, no facial hair, short light brown / reddish hair and big eyes.

About one half hour later, a second similar report was received of a naked male near the Willowbrook Dairy queen. The description was very similar to the first incident.

No attempt was made to approach or touch either complainant. Due to a language barrier, there was a delay in obtaining a detailed statement and composite sketch.

This has now been completed and police are asking the public to study the sketch and advise Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 if you believe you can identify this individual. Should you need to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) / www.solvecrime.ca / Text: BCTIP and your message to CRIMES (274637)