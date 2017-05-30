LANGLEY RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman found dead in a Campbell Valley Park pond shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday (May 29) by a group of people walking through the park.

The “E” Division Dive Team was called to recover the body from the water and investigators from General Duty and Serious Crime are working with the Coroner.

The deceased is a woman believed to be in her 60s. Police said that for now they do not suspect foul play. Investigators are reaching out to nearby jurisdictions to determine if a female matching this description has been reported missing. Additionally, a canvas of the area will continue in an attempt to identify her as she was not carrying any identification.

Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. More information will be provided in the coming days as it becomes available.