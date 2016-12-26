Lalu’s dig at Modi on ‘failed demonetisation’ drive

Patna (IANS): RJD Chief Lalu Prasad on Monday said time has come for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to search for a ‘chauraha’ (square) for himself where people can punish him for triggering chaos in the country.

“Time has come for PM Modi to find out a chauraha where people can punish him for the failure of his demonetisation move,” Lalu told the media after announcing protest against demonetisation.

The Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) chief recalled that it was none other than Modi, who had himself said that people could punish him after 50 days if the demonetisation drive fails.

Lalu said Modi’s decision of demonetisation has failed and the 50-day deadline fixed by him is close by. “Now Modi will have to tell people to punish him at a particular chauraha,” he said.

Minutes after flagging off a ‘Rath’ to drum up support for the party’s protest across Bihar on December 28 against demonnetisation, he reiterated that after dharna, his party would hold a big rally in Patna early next year against demonetisation.

Lalu also targeted BJP, saying “if election is held in the country today, the BJP would draw a nought”.

He said that the BJP would bite the dust in Uttar Pradesh polls. “The BJP will be nowhere in the UP Assembly elections,” he said.

The RJD chief predicted victory for the Samajwadi Party in UP and said like in Bihar, he and other leaders from the state would campaign for Mulayam Singh Yadav’s party to ensure its victory in UP.