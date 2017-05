THE Annual Nagar Kirtan “Khalsa Day” or “Khalsa Sajna Diwa” is being held this Sunday in Bellingham, Washington state, at the Gurdwara on 777 West Smith Road. (This is just before Bellis Fair Mall. (Take Exit 262 on I-5.)

“Everyone is humbly invited to take part and bring their families,” Head Priest Jaswinder Singh told The VOICE.