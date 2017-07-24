KIRKLAND Joseph Russell, 34, and Victoria Sherri Purcell, 29, both of Chilliwack, have been charged with the second-degree murder of Douglas Presseau.

On July 7, just after 10 p.m., the Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a fight at the corner of Young Road and Princess Avenue. When police arrived, three victims were located and had all suffered stab wounds. Two of the three victims succumbed to their injuries, and their deaths were deemed homicides. As such, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct.

The two deceased male victims were identified as, 46-year-old, Douglas Presseau, and 51-year-old, Steven Drage, both Chilliwack residents. The third victim, a 26-year-old female and Chilliwack resident, was transported to hospital where she received medical treatment for her injuries and has since been released.

IHIT has been working closely with the Chilliwack RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, the Integrated Police Dog Service, the Integrated Emergency Response Team, and the BC Coroner’s Service.

Collectively, the agencies involved secured homicide-related charges Russell and Purcell in connection with the death of Presseau.

Both Russell and Purcell were apprehended to face these alleged crimes, and appeared in court on Monday.

“This investigation unfolded rapidly, and in an effort to keep the investigation on track and in the right direction, minimal details were released to the public. Events leading up to the homicide, including motive, will not be spoken to today as this matter is now before the courts and we must protect the court process,” said police in a statement.

IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster said: “Securing charge approval is a positive step in this investigation, but much work remains to be done. Our investigative efforts continue as we move forward with the investigation into the death of Mr. Drage, and we ask anyone with information about his death to contact police.”

The Presseau family in a statement said:

“Doug was a beautiful and imperfect man, much loved by his only son, his partner, his little brother, his parents, his extended family, and his countless close friends. His sudden and tragic murder has torn a gaping hole in all of our hearts and lives, and into the very fabric of this community. Doug was known for his caring and emphatic nature, his gregariousness, his generosity, and his off-the-wall wit. He had a natural talent for creating unique works of art, from surreal creatures to beautiful greeting cards, filled with his overflowing love. He will be deeply missed.

“We appreciate the efforts of the emergency personnel and the many, many hours of police work that led to the arrests.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected] Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).