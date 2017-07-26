THE Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on Tuesday announced that the victim in the July 21 murder was Yee Hung Chin, 33, a most recent Chilliwack resident, who was known to police. It said that a review of the evidence gathered indicates that his murder was targeted.

According to media reports, Chin was one of the leaders of the FOB (“Fresh of the Boat” gang) and rival to the FK (“Fresh Off the Boat Killers”) in Calgary, Alberta. The two gangs were reportedly responsible for more than two dozen murders in the city a decade ago. Chin’s younger brother Roger was shot dead in 2008. Chin, also known as Roland Chin, was charged with numerous weapons and drug offences.

Calgary Sun reported that Chin was one of the few survivors of the gang war that left members of both groups either dead or serving time in prison. It also said that several individuals with FK connections are alleged to have long-standing ties with the United Nations (UN) gang in B.C.

On July 21, just before 9 a.m., the Chilliwack RCMP Detachment received a report of a shooting in the 43900-block of Progress Way. When police arrived, they located a male victim who had suffered gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital, but despite all life-saving efforts he succumbed to his injuries. The male victim’s death was deemed a homicide, and IHIT took the lead in the investigation.

IHIT, working closely with the Chilliwack RCMP and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, is seeking the public’s assistance in a search for witnesses that may have seen the shooting, the arson of the suspect vehicle, and the flight of suspects from the scene of the arson. The timeline is as follows:

* 8:56 a.m.: Shooting occurs

* 9:02 a.m.: The suspect Dodge Caravan is set on fire

* Two vehicles flee in tandem from the site of the burning vehicle

Currently, the vehicles fleeing the scene of the burning Dodge Caravan can be described only as a white sedan, and a dark sedan. These vehicles travelled away from the burn site in a tandem formation.

IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster said: “While the motive for this homicide has yet to be determined, the investigation to date has yielded evidence to say that Mr. Chin’s murder was not random.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected]. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).