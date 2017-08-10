KHALSA Credit Union is a Sikh financial institution that was established in 1986 to serve the needs of the Sikh community. It is a member-owned entity which is in place to work with and for the community, according to a press statement by KCU.

Khalsa Credit Union has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years which is the result of the Sikh community’s support and encouragement. “As we grow we will experience growing pains like any other organization. We are always looking to better the organization and its services,” says KCU.

The statement added: “Over the last few months we have opened a new state-of-the-art branch on 128th Street in Surrey and are in the process of rebranding. We are rebranding to design a recognizable logo that is clean, distinct and respects Sikh sentiments and values. We released a new logo and heard opinions from the community in various forms.

“Now we are reconsidering this logo and asking for member feedback before we make a final decision on what KCU’s logo will be.

“We are asking all members of Khalsa Credit Union to provide us with their preferred choice. The three choices for the logo will be posted online at www.khalsacreditunion.ca and also at all our branches for our members to view and vote on. The logo selection deadline is September 15, 2017 (close of business), so please let us know your choice prior to that date.

“We encourage all of our members to participate in this process so that we can continue to work towards growing Khalsa Credit Union.”