CHARGES have now been laid against 70-year-old Kenneth Turpin of Surrey who was involved in shooting and subsequent standoff with Surrey RCMP this past weekend in South Surrey.

On June 3, at 7:15 p.m., Surrey RCMP were called to a report of a shooting in the 1300-block of 176th Street. Police found a man who had been shot allegedly by another man who was still in the area. Both the men were known to each other. The victim was transported to hospital and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police contained the area while a police negotiator attempted to contact the suspect. At approximately 11:50 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Turpin has been charged with aggravated assault and intent to injure while using a firearm. Turpin is not known to police.

“Public safety was maintained throughout this operation,” says Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “Thanks to assistance from the Emergency Response Team and a police negotiator, this matter was resolved without further incident.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca